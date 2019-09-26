Listen Live Sports

Government News
 
Portugal: 23 people charged in theft at national armory

September 26, 2019 8:38 am
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese prosecutors are bringing charges against 23 people, including a former defense minister, after a two-year investigation into the theft of weapons from the national armory.

A statement Thursday from the attorney general’s office says a soldier is accused of providing inside information about the armory to eight others who carried out the 2017 break-in by cutting through a perimeter fence and smashing warehouse locks.

Officials later conceded the armory’s electronic surveillance system was obsolete and its security procedures lax.

A further 14 people, including former Defense Minister Jose Azeredo Lopes, are accused of malfeasance and conduct that led to a denial of justice in relation to the mysterious reappearance of the weaponry in a nearby field four months later.

The statement says the weaponry was valued at 35,000 euros ($38,000).

