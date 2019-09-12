Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Psychiatric hospital to add 56 new spots

September 12, 2019 5:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia plans to add more than 50 new spots at a psychiatric hospital in the state’s southwest.

The Roanoke Times reports that the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services is adding 56 beds at Catawba Hospital near Roanoke to comply with a state law requiring that no one in need be turned away.

The state said the expansion will require hiring 94 employees.

Virginia has made increased funding for mental health treatment since the suicide of Sen. Creigh Deeds’ son in 2013 exposed gaps in the state’s mental health system.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate