Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

RFK assassin back in California prison after stabbing

September 1, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, imprisoned for more than 50 years for the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, is back inside a California prison about a day after being attacked by another inmate and hospitalized.

State corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison said Sunday that a wounded inmate was returned to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego on Saturday.

A government source with direct knowledge confirmed to The Associated Press that Sirhan was the victim. The source spoke under condition of anonymity, citing prison privacy regulations.

Officials had confirmed an inmate was taken to a hospital on Friday but did not name Sirhan.

Advertisement

Callison did not identify the wounded inmate.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations