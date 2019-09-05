Listen Live Sports

Richmond exhibit highlights local civil rights activists

September 5, 2019 4:18 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An exhibit highlighting the activists of the civil rights movement in Richmond is going on display at City Hall.

The exhibit is called “Growing Up in Civil Rights Richmond: A Community Remembers.”

Photographer and visual journalist Brian Palmer photographed 30 Richmond residents whose childhoods were impacted by the civil rights movement.

University of Richmond history professor Laura Browder gathered oral histories through interviews with the subjects. Excerpts of the interviews will accompany the photographs.

The exhibit was originally displayed at the Joel and Lila Harnett Museum of Art at the University of Richmond. It is a collaboration between the Mayor’s Office, the Public Art Commission, the Richmond Department of Human Services and the University of Richmond Museums.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 22.

