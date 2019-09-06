Listen Live Sports

Russian protesters aided by digital tools, self-organizing

September 6, 2019 5:34 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A grassroots protest group has emerged from this summer’s anti-government demonstrations in Moscow.

Known as “Bessrochka,” or “Protest Without End,” the activists use digital tools, education and self-organization. Although its membership is still small, it is growing and Bessrochka’s existence marks a shift in civil consciousness in Russia.

The leaderless, nonviolent group first emerged a year ago after a handful of activists refused to leave Pushkin Square following protests of an unpopular pension reform plan proposed under President Vladimir Putin.

It has grown into a part-digital, part-direct action initiative with 50 to 100 active members, and several thousand subscribers on social media. Every week, activists organize pickets and low-key demonstrations and the group’s core belief is that constant, peaceful street action is the only way to initiate change in Russia.

