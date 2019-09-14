Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sanders to take a break from campaigning to rest his voice

September 14, 2019 7:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is canceling some campaign events to rest his voice.

His campaign said Saturday that Sanders will return home following his appearance on Sunday at the College of Charleston’s “Bully Pulpit” series. Three campaign events and appearances by the Vermont senator in South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday have been canceled.

Campaign spokesman Mike Casca says that while addressing a rally in Denver last Monday, the senator began to lose his voice. He sounded strained during Thursday night’s Democratic debate.

In South Carolina, Sanders had planned to speak at a labor forum, a Monday evening speech in Galivants Ferry and at a Tuesday town hall at Coker University in Hartsville. Casca said Sanders plans to speak at a Tuesday night AFL-CIO summit in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in