The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
September is Underground Railroad Month in Maryland

September 4, 2019 5:00 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting Maryland’s Underground Railroad history.

The governor has named September International Underground Railroad Month to call attention to Maryland’s rich history with the network of routes and safe houses used by slaves to escape to free states during the early to mid-1800s.

Hogan says Maryland has the most documented successful escapes and was heavily active in the Underground Railroad.

The designation also highlights prominent Maryland abolitionists, including Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

Both were from Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway enables visitors to tour parts of Maryland where Tubman lived. Douglass’ story also can be traced around the state.

