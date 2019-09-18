Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Shots fired at courthouse in northeast Alabama

September 18, 2019 1:57 pm
 
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday when a man walked into an Alabama courthouse with a gun, authorities said.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips told news outlets an area resident entered the courthouse with a handgun and exchanged words with a deputy. Both pulled out their weapons, he said, and the armed man was shot.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said one person was flown to a hospital, but there weren’t any immediate details on their condition.

The County Commission posted on its Facebook page that the courthouse was closed, but it didn’t give any details. Photos showed officers posted outside the building with yellow crime scene tape blocking the entrance.

