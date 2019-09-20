Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

South Dakota marijuana backers push 2 ballot measures

September 20, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Supporters of legalizing marijuana in South Dakota have been thwarted at nearly every turn, including an effort to become the 58th state to approve industrial hemp . Now they’re doubling down on their efforts.

Backers are gathering signatures for two initiated ballot measures. One asks voters to approve medical marijuana and the other seeking to legalize recreational marijuana. A similar effort to get on the 2018 ballot failed to get enough signatures.

New Approach South Dakota is a volunteer group sponsoring the medical measure. Group leader Melissa Mentele says attitudes have changed about benefits for patients and sponsors have more support from national groups.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem says she doesn’t take public positions on ballot initiatives but that she supports South Dakota’s strict cannabis laws .

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1911: First US airmail flight takes off