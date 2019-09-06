Listen Live Sports

State to award $10 million for coal mines reclamations

September 6, 2019 4:50 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is set to award $10 million in grants to projects that reclaimed abandoned coal mines.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced last week that it had started accepting applications for projects. The program is funded by federal government and administered by the state.

The program’s goal is to boost economic development while improving the environment. The state has picked 15 projects to receive funding in the first two years of the program.

The deadline to submit an application is October 31.

