The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Sudan court says trial of al-Bashir to resume next week

September 14, 2019 1:20 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese court says the trial of former President Omar al-Bashir on corruption and money laundering charges will resume next week.

The court on Saturday heard the testimony of five witnesses, including from Hatem Hassan Bakhit, the director of al-Bashir’s office. Bakhit had previously testified that he received $25 million from Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman though an envoy.

Authorities found millions in foreign and domestic currency stockpiled at al-Bashir’s home after he was arrested in April.

This trial will not include charges related to the killing of protesters during the popular uprising that led to his military ouster, ending al-Bashir’s three-decade rule.

Al-Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

