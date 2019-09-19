Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Suspect in German politician’s killing linked to 2nd attack

September 19, 2019 5:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a far-right extremist arrested over the killing of a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is also now suspected in the attempted killing of an Iraqi asylum-seeker.

Stephan Ernst, a German man with a string of convictions for violent anti-migrant crimes, is accused of the June 2 slaying of Walter Luebcke, who led the Kassel regional administration.

Federal prosecutors’ spokesman Markus Schmitt said in a statement Thursday the suspect now faces attempted murder charges as well in a Jan. 6, 2016, attack on the Iraqi.

He says the suspect sneaked up behind the man and stabbed him in the upper back, leaving him in intensive care.

Advertisement

Schmitt says the suspect was motivated by “extreme-right views.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Schmitt didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year