The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Sweden’s foreign minister, Margot Wallstrom, plans to resign

September 6, 2019 10:51 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s foreign minister announced Friday she is stepping down after nearly five years to spend more time with her family.

Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said she had notified Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of her wish to leave the government.

“For five years I have wholeheartedly devoted myself to promoting Sweden’s security and prosperity in the world. To face the big challenges of our time, in cooperation with others,” Wallstrom said. “I now want to spend more time with my husband, my children and my grandchildren.”

The outspoken Wallstrom, 64, became Sweden’s top diplomat in October 2014. That year, she became the first European Union foreign minister to recognize a Palestinian state to the consternation of Israel.

It’s not clear when her resignation will take effect.

The prime minister told Swedish news agency TT that the question of her successor will be addressed when the Swedish Parliament reconvenes Tuesday after its summer break.

Lofven told TT that with Wallstrom as foreign minister “Sweden has received a great deal of respect and appreciation around the world.”

