Syrian state TV: Drone destroyed over Damascus suburb

September 19, 2019 2:58 pm
 
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV is reporting that a drone was destroyed over a suburb of the capital, Damascus.

The broadcast gave no further details about Thursday night’s incident over the suburb of Aqraba.

No one claimed responsibility for the sending the drone, but Aqraba is the suburb where an Israeli airstrike killed two members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group last month.

Israel frequently conducts airstrikes and missile attacks inside war-torn Syria but rarely confirms them. Israel says it targets mostly bases of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Syria.

In neighboring Lebanon, a government investigation concluded Thursday that two Israeli drones were on an attack mission when they crashed in the capital last month, one of them armed with 4.5 kilograms (10 pounds) of explosives.

