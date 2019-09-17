Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas truck driver pleads guilty in immigrant smuggling case

September 17, 2019 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a trucker faces up to 10 years in federal prison after trying to smuggle more than 70 immigrants in a locked trailer through a Border Patrol checkpoint in South Texas.

Nelson Vargas-Torres pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants. Authorities say the 42-year-old trucker from San Antonio was arrested after a June 11 search of his tractor-trailer rig, along Interstate 35 north of Laredo, revealed 76 immigrants locked in the trailer.

Officers became suspicious when Vargas-Torres said he was hauling plastics but transport documents indicated the big rig was loaded with clutch parts.

A law enforcement dog alerted agents to the immigrants hidden in the trailer. Officers used wire cutters to break the seal on the container and rescue the individuals.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies