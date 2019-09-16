Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: Authorities identify man fatally shot by officer

September 16, 2019 7:59 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on an officer fatally shooting a man during a fight in St. Paul, Minnesota (all times local):

7 p.m.

Authorities in Minnesota have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by a police officer during a fight.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office identified the man as 31-year-old Ronald Davis of St. Paul. An autopsy was performed Monday, but there are no preliminary findings yet and the death is still under investigation.

Authorities say the shooting happened after Davis rear-ended the officer’s marked SUV, then got out of his car and started fighting with the officer.

Authorities have not said whether Davis had a weapon when the St. Paul police officer shot him during the fight Sunday evening. Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said the officer’s body camera was activated, but the video has not been released.

6:40 a.m.

St. Paul, Minnesota, police say an officer has fatally shot a man who rammed his police vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect was shot about 6 p.m. Sunday after exiting his vehicle and physically fighting with the officer. The officer shot the man during the fight.

The shooting in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood comes as police deal with a stretch of violence in the city that caused Police Chief Todd Axtell to beef up street patrols.

In a Facebook post, Axtell said the officer was “faced with one of the most gut-wrenching situations imaginable.” He extended condolences to the man who died and said his department will do what it can to support the officer. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

