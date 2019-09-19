Listen Live Sports

The Latest: F-35 fighter jets arrive at National Guard unit

September 19, 2019 2:03 pm
 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Latest on the F-35 fighter aircrafts arriving at Vermont Air National Guard base (all times local):

2 p.m.

The first two F-35 fighter jets have arrived at the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington.

Guard officials were on hand Thursday when the two jets landed around 1:35 p.m. after being flown to Vermont by guard pilots from the factory in Fort Worth, Texas

The Vermont Air National Guard is the first guard unit to receive the next-generation fighter.

The guard is scheduled to receive 20 F-35s.

The arrival is the planes are a crowning achievement for the Vermont guard after years of hard work, planning and missions in their previous aircraft, F-16s that are slowly being replaced throughout the Air Force by the F-35.

Some people feel the F-35s are too loud, and they worry about their presence in a suburban area.

___

6:45 a.m.

The Vermont Air National Guard is due to take delivery of the first two of what will become 20 F-35 fighter aircrafts, the first guard unit to receive the next-generation fighter.

The aircrafts will be based at the Burlington International Airport. They’re being flown to Vermont on Thursday from the factory in Fort Worth, Texas.

The planes are a crowning achievement for the Vermont guard after years of hard work, planning and missions in their previous aircraft, F-16s that flew continuously for weeks over New York after the 9/11 attacks and in multiple combat tours in Iraq and other areas of the Middle East.

But some people feel the planes are too loud, and they worry about their presence in a suburban area.

