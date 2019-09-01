Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Hong Kong protesters block roads near airport

September 1, 2019 7:25 am
 
HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Anti-government protesters have used burning barricades to block roads near Hong Kong’s airport and damaged a train station following a night of violent clashes with police.

The express train and some bus service to the airport on the outlying island of Chek Lap Kok were suspended Sunday. Some passengers walked to the airport, one of Asia’s busiest, carrying their luggage.

On Saturday, protesters threw gasoline bombs at government headquarters. Police stormed a subway car and hit passengers with clubs and pepper spray.

Hong Kong has been the scene of tense anti-government protests for nearly three months.

2:15 p.m.

The operator of the express train to Hong Kong’s airport has suspended service as pro-democracy protesters gathered there following a day of violent clashes with police.

MTR Corp. said Sunday trains from the airport on Chek Lap Kok island into the city still are running.

Several hundred protesters have gathered at the airport following online calls to disrupt travel.

That came after a day of clashes in which protesters threw gasoline bombs at government headquarters and police hit subway passengers with clubs and pepper spray.

Also Sunday, about 200 people gathered at the British Consulate.

