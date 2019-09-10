Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Iran claims credit for Bolton dismissal

September 10, 2019 2:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s firing of national security adviser John Bolton (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Iran is claiming credit for President Donald Trump’s dismissal of his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton.

An adviser to President Hassan Rouhani (hah-SAHN’ roh-HAH’-nee) said Bolton’s departure was the result of Iran’s resistance to Trump’s maximum pressure campaign.

Advertisement

The adviser (Hesameddin Ashena) said in a tweet that the move is a sign of the pressure campaign’s failure and proof that Iran is able to “manage” U.S. policies on Iran.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Trump and Bolton disagreed on numerous issues, including over the president’s willingness to consider meeting with Rouhani.

__

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria