The Latest: Tropical storms nearing Puerto Rico, Bermuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Latest on Karen (all times local):

2 p.m.

Tropical Storm Karen is slightly stronger as it churns closer to Puerto Rico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karen has top sustained winds of 45 mph (70 kph). On Tuesday afternoon, the core of Karen was about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Forecasters say the storm has moved erratically in recent hours but the center of Karen has reorganized somewhat and it is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later Tuesday before heading into the western Atlantic.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Jerry weakened a little Tuesday as it edged closer to Bermuda. Jerry had top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and is moving to the north at 7 mph (11 kph). It was about 270 miles (435 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda on Tuesday afternoon.

___

6:10 a.m.

Karen regained tropical storm strength as it swirled toward Puerto Rico, where it’s expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds increased early Tuesday to near 40 mph (65 kph) with additional strengthening expected during the next two days.

Karen is centered about 110 miles (180 kilometers) south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is moving north near 7 mph (11 kph).

Schools and government offices were already ordered closed in Puerto Rico as well as in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, with officials warning people to stay indoors.

___

12:45 a.m.

Forecasters are warning that Tropical Depression Karen will unleash heavy rains across the northeastern Caribbean on Tuesday that could cause flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico and nearby islands.

As the storm approaches, Puerto Ricans are now trying to compose themselves after being shaken from their beds late Monday by a magnitude-6.0 earthquake that hit in the Atlantic near the island. Three strong aftershocks followed within less than an hour. No damage was reported.

