Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

September 24, 2019 7:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Lots of leaders saying lots of things about lots of topics — topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world.

That’s what the speechmaking at the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain enormous topics and certain louder voices dominate.

Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts you might not have heard — the voices of leaders speaking at the United Nations who might not have captured the headlines and the airtime on Tuesday, the first day of 2019 debate.

___

Advertisement

“It seems that our youth understands the urgency better than us.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

— Zuzana Caputova, president of Slovakia, on climate change

___

“Nobody is an island, and nobody can, alone or with a handful of allies, address the increasingly complex problems affecting everybody.”

— Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal

___

“We need the United Nations because the problems of our times are extraordinary.”

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

— Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, president of the Maldives

___

“The 2020s could be remembered in history as a turning point, or as the moment when multilateralism lost its way.”

— Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda

___

“When we feel we are being observed, we often adjust our behavior and speech. The potential risk to independence of our thought and action will only grow in the coming years, given the rapid development of artificial intelligence.”

— Egils Levits, president of Latvia

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches