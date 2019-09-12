Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Third family comes forward in probe of VA hospital deaths

September 12, 2019 2:35 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A third family has come forward in an investigation of multiple suspicious patient deaths at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.

Attorney Tony O’Dell says Thursday he’s representing the family of Navy veteran John Hallman after the 87-year-old died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg last year.

Federal prosecutors are probing the deaths of up to 11 patients at the facility. Attorneys representing the families of men who died say at least two of the deaths have been ruled homicides, with both veterans dying from wrongful insulin injections.

O’Dell says Hallman died suddenly after his blood sugar spiked, indicting another wrongful insulin injection.

Separately, the VA inspector general this week confirmed an investigation of multiple sexual assaults at another VA facility in West Virginia.

