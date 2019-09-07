Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

To set up ‘safe zone,’ US wades into muddled Syria politics

September 7, 2019 8:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAL ABYAD, Syria (AP) — U.S. troops are patrolling border areas in northeastern Syria to oversee implementation of a new deal to defuse tension between its allies, Turkey and Syrian Kurds.

Armored vehicles move between villages in the area to ensure military bases occupied by the Syrian Kurdish-led forces have been cleared of fortification. On a patrol Friday, U.S. troops inspected the work as bulldozers removed sand berms and closed trenches.

The Syrian commander of a new local force deployed to the base, Khalil Khalfo, said while a political agreement is still elusive, his forces don’t want war with Turkey.

An initial agreement between Washington and Ankara last month averted threats of a Turkish attack. But details of the deal are still being worked out and residents of the area are bracing for more instability.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'