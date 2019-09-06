Listen Live Sports

Tourists may pay tolls to drive crooked San Francisco street

September 6, 2019 5:13 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive the famous crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco.

California lawmakers approved a bill Thursday granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has recommended $5 per car weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays.

Residents say the scenic street has become more like an overcrowded amusement park than a neighborhood street.

They have been calling for years for officials to address traffic jams, trash and trespassing.

Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people daily visit the 600-foot-long (183-meter-long) street in the summer, creating lines of cars stretching for blocks.

