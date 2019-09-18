Listen Live Sports

Trump, Finland’s president to meet at White House in October

September 18, 2019 11:09 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between their countries at the White House next month.

The White House says the Oct. 2 meeting will focus on furthering cooperation between the U.S. and Finland, including promoting European and Arctic security.

The meeting is taking place during the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Finland hosted Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Helsinki in July 2018.

