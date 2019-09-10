Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump issues new, revised order to counter terrorism

September 10, 2019 3:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day before the anniversary of 9/11, President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to expand the administration’s ability to go after terrorists and their financiers and supporters.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed reporters at the White House Tuesday on the order, which updates an executive directive on counterterrorism that former President George W. Bush signed after 9/11.

Mnuchin says Trump’s order provides new tools to pursue individuals engaged in terrorist training. He says it also authorizes secondary sanctions against foreign financial institutions that knowingly do business with sanctioned militants and affiliated entities.

Using the new order, the administration announced it was targeting more than two dozen suspected terrorists and their supporters who previously had been out of reach from existing sanctions authority.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria