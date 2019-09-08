Trump spends Sunday golfing at Virginia club

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spent Sunday at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump journeyed to the club outside Washington both days this weekend and was there Sunday after cancelling a proposed meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David.

Sunday was Trump’s 229th day at a Trump golf club and 297th day at a Trump property as president. That’s according to stats kept by NBC News.

