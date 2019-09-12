Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to host Bahrain’s crown prince at White House

September 12, 2019 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran and security in the Persian Gulf will be key topics of discussion when President Donald Trump hosts Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa next week at the White House.

The White House is announcing that Trump and the crown prince also will discuss counterterrorism and stability in the region on Monday. The U.S. is leading a maritime security initiative in the Persian Gulf, which has become a flashpoint for tensions between Iran and the West.

Bahrain recently was the site of a conference where Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, promoted the administration’s $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians, which they have so far rejected because it doesn’t address their political demands.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate