The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Turkey’s ex-prime minister resigns from Erdogan’s party

September 13, 2019
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has announced his resignation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and plans to form a new political movement.

Davutoglu resigned on Friday, days after the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, began proceedings to expel him and three former legislators from the party for breach of discipline.

The politician served as foreign minister between 2009 and 2024 and later as prime minister until 2016, when he was sacked by Erdogan and replaced by Binali Yildirim.

He has recently been critical of Erdogan’s policies, especially concerning freedom of expression.

Davutoglu is the second key AKP figure to resign from the party after Ali Babacan — a former deputy prime minister and economy minister, who in July also announced plans for a new party.

