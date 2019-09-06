Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Turkish-US ground patrols of Syria safe zone to start Sunday

September 6, 2019 11:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense minister says Turkish and U.S. troops will begin joint ground patrols of a planned so-called safe zone in northern Syria on Sunday.

Hulusi Akar made the comments to reporters on Friday.

Turkey has been pressing for the creation of a safe zone that would keep U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, considered terrorists by Turkey, away from its border. Turkey also says some Syrian refugees could be resettled in the zone.

Turkey and the U.S. have carried out joint helicopter patrols.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Turkey warned that it could “open its gates” and allow Syrian refugees in the country to move toward Western countries if a safe zone is not created and Turkey is left to shoulder the refugee burden alone. Turkey hosts 3.6 million refugees from Syria.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot