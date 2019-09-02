Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UAW president joins Labor Day march days after FBI search

September 2, 2019 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers president walked a portion of Detroit’s traditional Labor Day parade just days after FBI agents searched his home while a small group of protesting union members called for his resignation.

UAW President Gary Jones exited Monday’s parade route before its completion and didn’t speak to union members gathered afterward. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg told the Detroit News that Jones left because of another commitment.

Federal agents searched Jones’ suburban Detroit home Wednesday in apparently another step in a corruption investigation of union officials and Fiat Chrysler executives.

Some union members at the parade told the Detroit Free Press that unity is needed for current contract talks with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

Advertisement

About 20 marchers hoisted signs with messages such as “Reform the UAW!”

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations