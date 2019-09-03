Update on the latest business

^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Tech stocks lead decline

NEW YORK (AP) _ Technology stocks led a broad decline in midday trading on Wall Street as traders turned pessimistic again about the prospects of the U.S. and China resolving their trade dispute.

Chipmakers, which do a lot of business in China, fell more than the rest of the market Tuesday. Nvidia fell 1.7% and Qualcomm lost 3%

The British pound slumped as investors fret over the latest confrontation over Britain’s departure from the European Union. Lawmakers are challenging Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s insistence that the U.K. leave even without a deal.

^ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING

Survey: US manufacturing activity contracted in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — Factory activity in the U.S. shrank in August for the first time since August 2016, a sign that the trade war with China is weighing down a crucial sector of the economy.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says that its manufacturing index slid to 49.1 last month, from 51.2 in July. Any reading below 50 signals a contraction.

A global softening in demand, worsened by an increasingly high-risk war between the U.S. and China, appears to be hurting American manufacturers. More than half of the public comments from companies surveyed by ISM pointed to economic uncertainty as a drag on their businesses.

Production declined by 1.3 percentage points, while employment fell by 4.3 points. New orders fell by 3.6 points.

^CONSTRUCTION SPENDING

US construction spending rose a slight 0.1% in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending ticked up just 0.1% in July, aided by government spending on schools, sewers and the water supply.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that spending on construction projects in July occurred at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of $1.29 trillion. So far this year, construction spending has tumbled 2.1%, dragged down by a sharp pullback in expenditures for homebuilding.

Construction for single-family houses picked up 1.4% in July, a possible response to lower mortgage rates. But private spending on the building of apartments, lodging and commercial spaces fell. Overall, private construction spending slipped 0.1%

Government spending accounted for July’s increase, as construction spending rose 0.4%. State and local governments accounted for most of the gains as spending on school construction rose. But federal construction spending fell 2.4%.

^UAW-STRIKE VOTE

UAW targets GM; workers vote to authorize strike

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has picked General Motors as the target company for this year’s contract talks.

The move means that GM will be the focus of bargaining and any deal with the company will set the pattern for Ford and Fiat Chrysler. It also means that if the union decides to go on strike, it be against GM.

The union’s contracts with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Earlier Tuesday the union announced that over 96% of its members voted to authorize strikes against the companies.

Many observers expect a strike as the union seeks pay raises and the companies seek cost parity with foreign automakers that have plants in the U.S.

^BREXIT

Johnson accused of trying to run ‘cabal’

LONDON (AP) _ Britain’s opposition leader has attacked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for trying to run a “cabal” from Downing Street in order to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal despite the costs.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday that “this is a government with no mandate, no morals, and, as of today, no majority.”

He spoke minutes after Johnson’s Conservative Party lost its working majority in Parliament with the defection of one legislator.

Corbyn is playing a central role in a parliamentary bid to seize control of the agenda and pass legislation that would force Johnson to seek a delay to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

Johnson is expected to call an early general election if he is ordered by Parliament to delay Brexit again.

^WALMART-GUN POLICY

Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and also publicly request that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores even where state laws allow it.

The announcement comes just days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas and follows two other back-to-back shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter said Tuesday it will stop selling short-barrel and handgun ammunition after it runs out of its current inventory. It will also discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking its complete exit from handguns and allowing it to focus on hunting rifles and related ammunition only.

Walmart is further requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms at its stores unless they are law enforcement officers.

^CHARLOTTESVILLE-HELICOPTER CRASH

Companies deny wrongdoing in fatal Virginia helicopter crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The company that manufactured a helicopter that crashed and killed two Virginia state troopers monitoring a white nationalist rally says it’s not guilty of negligence and fraud.

The Daily Progress reports widows Amanda Bates and Karen Cullen filed a lawsuit in June that accuses various companies responsible for manufacturing and maintaining the helicopter of wrongdoing in their husbands’ deaths. They allege the helicopter that crashed the day of the 2017 Charlottesville rally should’ve been retired and didn’t receive proper inspections.

The lawsuit names entities of Rolls-Royce Corp. and Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Dallas Airmotive Inc., Triumph Group Inc., Uniflight West Penn LLC and Goodrich Pump & Engine Control Systems Inc.

Bell Helicopter Textron and Rolls-Royce deny responsibility and say the claims are insufficient. Dallas Airmotive filed a motion to dismiss.

^CHICKEN SANDWICH-GUN PULLED

Texas Popeye’s ran out of chicken sandwiches, man pulls gun

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a man pulled a gun at a Popeyes restaurant in Houston after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson says officers were called to the restaurant Monday night after a group of people tried to order a chicken sandwich.

Crowson says, “When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches.”

Crowson says the group then left and no one was injured. He says police are reviewing surveillance footage.

Popeyes’ release of a crispy chicken sandwich caused a social media stir over who has the best chicken sandwich, with long lines forming at restaurants and some stores selling out.

