Update on the latest business

^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rise

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are moving broadly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as investors snap up technology, industrial and bank stocks.

Chipmakers, which have been at the mercy of trade war volatility, did much of the heavy lifting for the technology sector. Intel rose 3.1% and Nvidia rose 2.3%. Apple rose 1.2%.

Banks rose broadly as bond yields climbed. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1% and PNC Financial rose 1.5%. Higher bond yields allow banks to charge more interest on loans.

Industrial companies were also among the biggest gainers. Honeywell rose 2.5% and United Technologies rose 2%.

Investors moved away from safe-play holdings, such as utilities and consumer product makers, which lagged the market.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.47% from 1.46% late Tuesday.

^TRADE GAP

US trade gap fell 2.7% in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit declined in July, including the gap with China that has been the focus of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Commerce Department says that the gap between the goods and services the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad fell 2.7% to $54 billion in July from June. Exports rose 0.6% to $207.4 billion, while imports ticked down 0.1% to $261.4 billion. Compared to a year ago, the average trade gap has increased $7 billion.

Trade with China tumbled in July as U.S. imports have been intensifying. The trade gap fell $500 million in July to $29.6 billion, as imports to the United States fell more sharply than a decline in exports. Trump has been taxing Chinese imports in hopes of reducing the trade gap.

CHINA-HUAWEI

Huawei accuses US of cyberattacks, coercing employees

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei has accused U.S. authorities of trying to coerce employees to gather information on the company and of trying to break into its information systems.

The company, the target of U.S. accusations that it is a security threat, said Wednesday that American officials were using “unscrupulous means” to disrupt its business.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. faces a possible ban on access to U.S. technology that it says will hurt sales of its smartphones.

The company offered no evidence to support its accusations and a company spokesman said he couldn’t give additional details.

A company statement said FBI agents had pressured Huawei employees to collect information on the company. It said American authorities launched cyberattacks on Huawei but gave no indication whether they succeeded.

^UNITED STATES-IRAN

US adds Iranian shipping network to sanctions list

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iranian shipping network has been added to a list of entities targeted by U.S. sanctions as part of a Trump administration to increase economic pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. Treasury Department says the shipping network is controlled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and is used to ship hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of oil, mostly to Syria.

U.S. officials say Iran uses proceeds from the sale to fund groups such as Hezbollah that destabilize the Middle East.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in announcing the designation Wednesday that any companies or individuals conducting transactions with the shipping network could be exposed to punishing U.S. financial measures.

The U.S. singled out India-based Mehdi Group for providing crews and vessels used by the network.

^YOUTUBE-FTC FINE

YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids’ privacy law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is fining Google’s video site YouTube $136 million to settle allegations it collected children’s personal data without their parents’ consent.

Google will pay an additional $34 million to New York state to resolve similar allegations brought by the state’s attorney general.

The fine marks the largest the FTC has leveled against Google, although it’s dwarfed by the $5 billion fine the agency imposed against fellow tech giant Facebook earlier this year for privacy violations.

The FTC found that YouTube violated a law that requires parental consent before companies can collect children’s personal information.

YouTube has said its service is intended for ages 13 and older, although younger kids commonly watch videos on the site and many popular YouTube channels feature cartoons or sing-a-longs made for children.

Child advocacy groups that helped spark a government investigation of YouTube say the outcome doesn’t do enough to protect children. The groups — the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy — also say it shifts too much of the burden from YouTube to those who create videos for the service.

^TESLA-AUTOPILOT

NTSB: Tesla Autopilot let driver rely too much on automation

DETROIT (AP) — A government investigation has found that a design flaw in Tesla’s Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system and driver inattention combined to cause a Model S electric car to slam into a firetruck parked along a California freeway.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the driver was overly reliant on the system and that Autopilot’s design let him disengage from driving.

The agency released a brief report Wednesday that outlined the probable cause of the January 2018 crash on a highway in Culver City.

The findings raise questions about the effectiveness of the Autopilot system, which was engaged but failed to take action in the Culver City crash and three others in which drivers were killed since 2016.

No one was hurt in the Culver City crash involving a Model S Tesla.

^JETBLUE-OUTLOOK

JetBlue shares fall after airline warns of weaker revenue

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of JetBlue Airways are falling after the airline warns about weaker demand overall and a hit from Hurricane Dorian.

The shares were down 74 cents, or 4.3%, to $16.43 in midday trading Wednesday.

JetBlue said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that a key revenue measure for the third quarter will likely be lower, not higher as originally forecast. Revenue for each seat flown one mile will be flat to down 2%, compared with an earlier forecast of up 0.5% to 3.5%.

New York-based JetBlue blames the gloomier outlook on — in order — softer bookings to Puerto Rico, weaker than expected demand across its system, and the impact of Hurricane Dorian, which caused some airports to close and led to hundreds of canceled flights in Florida and the Caribbean.

^STARBUCKS-OUTLOOK

Starbucks shares fall as company cuts profit growth forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks shares tumbled Wednesday after the company lowered its 2020 earnings forecast.

In a presentation to Goldman Sachs’ Global Retaining Conference, the Seattle-based coffee giant said it expects adjusted earnings to grow less than 10% in its 2020 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Its prior outlook was for 13% growth.

Wall Street had been anticipating 10.6% earnings growth in the 2020 fiscal year, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Starbucks Corp. said the change was due to two one-time items: accelerated share repurchases and tax benefits that boosted 2019 earnings. Starbucks completed a $2 billion share repurchase program in June, pulling it ahead of the 2020 fiscal year.

Starbucks reiterated its earnings forecast for the 2019 fiscal year, which it raised in July. The company expects earnings per share in the range of $2.80 to $2.82. At the midpoint, that would be up 16% from 2018.

^FLAVORED E-CIGARETTES-BAN

Michigan moves to be 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is moving to make Michigan the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

The Democrat announced Wednesday that she ordered the state health department to issue emergency rules. They will prohibit the sale and misleading marketing of flavored nicotine vaping products.

Whitmer says her No. 1 priority is keeping kids safe, and she wants to stop companies that are using candy flavors to “hook children on nicotine.”

The federal government and nearly every state bar the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. Whitmer says Michigan will be the first to ban flavored vaping products, including for adults.

The American Vaping Association says the “shameless attempt at backdoor prohibition” could send thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly cigarettes. It says it will support lawsuits to challenge the ban.

^BEER WARS-CORN SYRUP

Judge orders Anheuser-Busch to halt ‘corn syrup’ labels

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies MillerCoors’ light beers contain corn syrup.

U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a preliminary injunction sought by MillerCoors.

Bud Light’s packaging says “No Corn Syrup” in bold letters.

Conley says Anheuser-Busch can use the packaging it had on hand June 6 until it runs out, or until March 2020, whichever comes first.

The ruling extends a previous injunction Conley issued in May. Conley said then that Anheuser-Busch should stop mentioning “corn syrup” in ads without further context.

MillerCoors sued its rival in March, saying Anheuser-Busch has spent as much as $30 million on a “false and misleading” campaign.

MillerCoors uses corn syrup in the brewing process for Miller Lite and Coors Lite. Bud Light uses rice.

