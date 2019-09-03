^FINANCIAL MARKETS

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly lower today after investor jitters over U.S.-Chinese trade tension were revived by a report that negotiators cannot agree on a schedule for talks this month.

The Shanghai Composite Index was off 1 point and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1%.

Seoul’s Kospi shed 0.2% and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 3 points lower. India’s Sensex fell 1%.

Advertisement

New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Taiwan and Indonesia retreated.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

^BREXIT

UK prime minister tells lawmakers to back his Brexit plan

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shot down the notion that he wanted an early election to secure Brexit, insisting Monday that it wasn’t the way to get a deal done.

Johnson decried parliamentary action set for today that is meant to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union, arguing that it would “chop the legs” out of the U.K. position. He spoke moments after lawmakers posted a copy of the proposed bill on Twitter, making clear that they would press the government to seek a delay if there’s no deal.

Opposition parties are pledging to challenge Johnson’s policy that the U.K. will leave the EU on Oct. 31 even if there is no deal. A no-deal Brexit is considered dangerous because it will sever decades of seamless trade with the EU single market of 500 million, Britain’s largest trading partner.

^POLAND-US

US and Poland agreement to cooperate on 5G technology

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.S. and Poland signed an agreement Monday to cooperate on new 5G technology as concerns grow about Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Vice President Mike Pence and Poland’s prime minister (Mateusz Morawiecki) signed the deal in Warsaw, where Pence is filling in for President Donald Trump, who scrapped his trip at the last minute because of Hurricane Dorian.

The signing comes during a global battle between the U.S. and Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of network infrastructure equipment, over network security and fears of Chinese access.

^UNION-AUTOS-CORRUPTION

UAW president joins Labor Day march days after FBI search

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers president walked a portion of Detroit’s traditional Labor Day parade just days after FBI agents searched his home while a small group of protesting union members called for his resignation.

UAW President Gary Jones left Monday’s parade route before its completion and didn’t speak to union members gathered afterward. Federal agents searched Jones’ suburban Detroit home last Wednesday in apparently another step in a corruption investigation of union officials and Fiat Chrysler executives.

Some union members at the parade told the Detroit Free Press that unity is needed for current contract talks with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. About 20 marchers hoisted signs with messages such as “Reform the UAW!”

^CHINA-US-FENTANYL

China says Trump’s claims about fentanyl origin are false

BEIJING (AP) — China says it’s not the source of the fentanyl that’s killing Americans, contrary to President Donald Trump’s recent tweets blaming China for the drug deaths.

The vice commissioner of China’s National Narcotics Control Commission said at a briefing today that Trump’s claims are “completely groundless and untrue.”

Trump blasted China last month in a Twitter thread in which he vowed to order all postal carriers to “SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of fentanyl from China.”

China has countered that it is making extensive efforts toward controlling the lethal opioid and should not be labeled the main source of fentanyl to the U.S.

In a sweeping change in May, China began regulating all fentanyl-related drugs as a class of controlled substances with the aim of curbing illegal drug trafficking.

^ARGENTINA-ECONOMY

Restrictions on hard currency take effect in Argentina.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Restrictions on access to dollars have taken effect in Argentina as the government tries to control a rapid loss of foreign reserves and an accelerating devaluation of the currency.

The measure says residents can’t buy more than $10,000 a month without permission from the Central Bank. Institutions need permission for lesser sums. It also says that dollars earned for exports should be brought into the company within five days of the time they are paid. Importers also need permission to make payments.

It also bars people from buying dollars to pay domestic debts.

The measures are far less restrictive than those imposed by the government of former President Cristina Fernández, which restricted even spending on vacations abroad, leading to the rise of a currency black market.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.