Asian shares mostly rise as market players weigh mix of data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher today as the week started with a mix of economic data for the region and the U.S.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% in afternoon trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 stood unchanged. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added nearly 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%.

Friday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 inched up 2.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,978.71. The benchmark index gained 1.8% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.31 points, or 0.3%, to 26,797.46. The Nasdaq wobbled for much of the day, ending with a loss of 13.75 points, or 0.2%, to 8,103.07. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 5.58 points, or 0.4%, to 1,505.17.

States expected to target Google in new antitrust probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of states is expected to announce today an investigation into Google to investigate whether the tech company has become too big.

The investigation is the latest in a series of probes against Google and other big tech companies. Congress, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are also conducting probes.

Reports indicate that Google will be the target of the latest investigation, which will be led by Texas. A separate state-led investigation into Facebook was announced last week.

Investigators are likely to look at areas of Google’s business that have drawn past criticism, including its online search and advertising services as well as its Android smartphone operating system.

China’s August export sink 3% amid US trade war; imports up

BEIJING (AP) — China says its exports sank 3% in August amid a tariff war with Washington, while imports rose 1.7%.

The export weakness reported Sunday was a reverse from July’s 12.2% growth.

The customs agency reported China’s global exports for the first eight months of 2019 were off 1% from a year earlier.

Chinese exporters also face pressure from weakening global consumer demand.

Justices tuning in to cable television civil rights lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to weigh in on a racial discrimination lawsuit involving Comcast and a Los Angeles-based media company owned by comedian and media mogul Byron Allen.

A lower court ruled in favor of Allen, who says Comcast declined to distribute his channels because he’s black.

If Allen prevails, black-owned businesses will have an easier time winning suits alleging discrimination in contracting.

If Comcast wins, the bar will be high to bring and succeed with similar suits.

The justices will hear arguments Nov. 13 in Allen’s $20 billion suit against Comcast, with the outcome affecting a $10 billion case he’s filed against Charter Communications.

Allen said his case is about getting rid of institutionalized racism.

Comcast says Allen’s content is “not particularly original” and “not particularly high quality.”

Ex-UK minister says Johnson not trying to get a Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) _ A senior minister who quit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet says the government is making little or no effort to secure a Brexit agreement with the European Union, despite Johnson’s insistence that he wants a deal.

Amber Rudd says “there is no evidence of a deal. There are no formal negotiations taking place.”

Rudd stepped down as work and pensions secretary late Saturday, in the latest blow to the embattled British prime minister.

Johnson says Britain must leave the EU as scheduled Oct. 31 even if there is no divorce agreement with the bloc. But his plan is meeting fierce resistance, including from some members of his own party.

Nissan board to meet; chief faces renewed pressure to resign

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has acknowledged he is working to pass over the helm at the Japanese automaker to the next generation, indicating he’s ready to step down.

Calls for resignation, which arose after the arrest last year of his predecessor Carlos Ghosn on various financial misconduct allegations, have grown louder after Saikawa acknowledged last week that he had received dubious payments.

The income was linked to the stock price of Nissan Motor Co., and he has said his pay got inflated by illicitly adjusting the date for cashing in.

The automaker’s board is meeting today to look into the allegations against Saikawa.

Ghosn, who is out on bail and awaiting trial, says he’s innocent.

Saikawa has not been charged. Nissan had no comment on Saikawa’s possible resignation.

Japan’s economy continues to grow, according to revised data

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government has revised economic growth data for the April-June quarter, saying the growth had been slightly weaker than initially estimated.

The Cabinet Office reports that real gross domestic product, or GDP — the total value of a nation’s goods and services — had grown at an annual rate of 1.3% during that period.

That was slightly lower than the earlier estimate for 1.8% growth. The data showed that private demand had grown at a slower rate but government investment had risen higher than the earlier estimate.

Analysts say overall the revised numbers did not show that much really changed, and said the Japanese economy continuing to grow was a positive sign.

The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China could hurt Japan’s export-reliant growth.

British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike

LONDON (AP) — British Airways says it has had to cancel almost all flights as a result of a pilots’ 48-hour strike over pay.

The airline says in a statement that it had “no way of predicting how many (pilots) would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly.”

As a result, it says it had “no option but to cancel nearly 100%” of its flights.

BA says it stands ready to return to talks with pilots’ union BALPA and that it is offering affected customers full refunds or the option to rebook.

The union accuses BA is making massive profits at the expense of workers who made sacrifices during hard times. A further strike is penciled in for Sept. 27.

BA operates up to 850 flights a day.

UK worries Brexit could bring ‘chlorinated chicken’ from US

NEW YORK (AP) _ Could Brexit bring America’s “chlorinated chicken” to the United Kingdom?

The European Union has long refused to import poultry from the United States that is routinely rinsed with chemical washes to kill germs. But the United Kingdom’s planned exit from the EU is putting the practice back in the spotlight, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson even taunting Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn by calling him a “chlorinated chicken.”

The term has come to sum up concerns that Britain could be pressured to accept to looser food safety standards when negotiating its own post-Brexit trade deals.

The U.S. chicken industry says the use of chlorine has declined to about 10% of the country’s plants, as other chemicals have become more common. It says the rinses help improve food safety.

