Stocks fall as oil prices spike

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are lower in midday trading on Wall Street as oil prices spike following a weekend attack on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The U.S. and international benchmarks for crude oil each rose more than 11%. Shares of oil producers rose sharply, with Marathon Oil gaining 8.8%.

Companies in fuel-dependent industries also fell. American Airlines dropped 5.3% and Royal Caribbean Cruises slipped 1.4%.

Global stock markets also sank.

Bonds rose after a recent sell-off. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.85%, down from 1.90% Friday. That hurt bank stocks, with Citigroup dropping 1.2%.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS

US indicates Iran to blame for Saudi oil strike; Iran denies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) _ The U.S. tried to build its case today that Iran was behind the fiery weekend attack on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities that raised new war worries and sent energy prices spiraling worldwide. Iran denied responsibility, while President Donald Trump said the United States was “locked and loaded” to respond if necessary.

American officials released satellite images of the damage at the heart of a crucial oil processing plant and a key oil field I nthe Kingdom. American officials say the pattern of destruction suggested Saturday’s attack came from either Iraq or Iran — rather than Yemen, as claimed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there. A Saudi military spokesman later made the same accusation, alleging “Iranian weapons” had been used in the assault.

Iran rejected the allegations, and a government spokesman said there now was “absolutely no chance” of a hoped-for meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (hah-SAHN’ roh-HAH’-nee) and Trump at the U.N. General Assembly next week.

GENERAL MOTORS-UAW STRIKE

Union official says, GM’s offer came too late to avoid strike

DETROIT (AP) — A top United Auto Workers official is telling General Motors that if the company had made its latest offer earlier, the union might not have gone on strike. The letter from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIH’-tehz) to GM’s chief bargainer says the company waited to make the offer until two hours before the contract expired Friday night. More than 49,000 GM workers walked off their jobs early this morning.

The letter could suggest that the company and union aren’t as far apart as the rhetoric leading up to the strike had indicated. Negotiations resumed in Detroit today after breaking off during the weekend.

GM said Sunday it offered pay raises and $7 billion worth of U.S. factory investments resulting in 5,400 new positions, a minority of which would be filled by existing employees. GM would not give a precise number. The company also said it offered higher profit sharing, “nationally leading” health benefits and an $8,000 payment to each worker upon ratification.

PRECIOUS METALS TRADING

JP Morgan traders face charges on manipulating market

NEW YORK (AP) _ Two current traders and one former trader in the New York offices of JPMorgan are charged with manipulating the precious metals futures market.

The Justice Department announced the indictment today against Gregg Smith of Scarsdale, New York; Michael Nowak of Montclair, New Jersey; and Christopher Jordan of Mountainside, New Jersey.

A New York FBI official says the men and co-conspirators are accused of an eight-year scheme to trade precious metals in a way that negatively affected “the natural balance of supply-and-demand.”

They were awaiting court appearances in New York and New Jersey. The federal indictment was issued in Illinois.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

OPIOID CRISIS

Up to federal bankruptcy judge to sort out OxyCotin lawsuit while thousands are still dying

UNDATED (AP) _ It will be up to a federal bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York, to sort out what happens now with numerous lawsuits against the maker of OxyContin and the family that owns the drug company. Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday night, with the Sackler family saying it has “compassion for the victims of the opioid crisis.” The bankruptcy filing is part of a move to settle some 2,600 lawsuits mostly from state and local governments. But about half of the plaintiffs say they’ll refuse the settlement in bankruptcy court.

And, as lawyers exchange mountains of paper and dicker over the details of a settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, Americans are still dying from opioids by the tens of thousands in an epidemic that grinds on in state after state, community after community, with no end in sight.

Pennsylvania’s York County investigated eight suspected overdose deaths in a single week in August _ four in 24 hours. The County’s Coroner says it’s going to take a while to see a decline.

BREXIT

Johnson says he can see ‘shape’ of a Brexit deal

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Boris Johnson has been booed by protesters and berated by Luxembourg’s leader on a visit to the tiny nation for his first face-to-face talks with European Union chief Jean-Claude Juncker about securing an elusive Brexit deal.

On a day of chaos and conflicting signals, Johnson pulled out of a news conference because of noisy anti-Brexit demonstrators, but insisted there was a good chance of securing a divorce agreement before Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc in just over six weeks.

But, the bloc says Britain must move and produce concrete proposals to overcome differences over the Irish border.

The European Commission says Britain has yet to offer any “legally operational” plans.

Johnson said he is serious about getting a deal by next month, but, also said that if they can’t do it by then, then they’ll make sure they can come out on October 31st, deal or no deal.

GREECE-IMF LOANS

Greece seeks permission to repay part of IMF loans early

ATHENS, GREECE (AP) _ Greece’s finance minister says he has asked his country’s European creditors to approve the early repayment of part of its bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund. The finance minister says paying off the IMF loans ahead of schedule would reduce debt servicing costs by about $77 million.

He said Monday the average annual interest rate of the IMF loans is 4.9%, while the country can currently borrow money much cheaper in the markets — the interest rate on Greece’s 10-year bonds is just 1.6%.

Greece owes the IMF about 9 billion euros after it was bailed out on three occasions this decade because of the parlous state of its public finances.

It owes far more to European creditors, who must approve the early repayment.

