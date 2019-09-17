^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed, Hong Kong skids after Moody’s downgrade

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia today, led by declines in Chinese benchmarks after the credit ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Hong Kong, citing the city’s recent political turmoil.

The U.S. and international benchmarks for crude fell back slightly after vaulting more than 14% overnight after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil processing plant.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index recovered from early losses to edge 0.1% higher and South Korea’s Kospi was flat. The S&P ASX/200 in Sydney added 0.3%.

But the Shanghai Composite index skidded 1.7% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.0% after Moody’s shifted its outlook to “negative.” Fitch Rating did so earlier.

Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, said the downgrade was “disappointing.”

^PURDUE BANKRUPTCY

Purdue Pharma begins Chapter 11 bankruptcy journey

NEW YORK (AP) — Purdue Pharma gets its day in court today after the OxyContin maker filed for bankruptcy protection and negotiated a potential multi-billion dollar settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits.

An initial hearing will be held in federal court in White Plains, New York, for the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday, the first step in a plan it says would provide $10 billion to $12 billion to help reimburse state and local governments and clean up the damage done by powerful prescription painkillers and illegal opioids, including heroin.

These drugs have been blamed for more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two decades.

Two dozen states have signed on to the settlement plan along with key lawyers who represent many of the 2,000-plus local governments suing Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma. But other states have come out strongly against it.

^GENERAL MOTORS-UAW STRIKE

Talks carry on but no deal yet in UAW strike against GM

DETROIT (AP) — Talks continued into the night but there was no end to the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors.

The walkout by upward of 49,000 UAW members has brought to a standstill more than 50 factories and parts warehouses in the union’s first strike against the No. 1 U.S. automaker in more than a decade.

Workers left factories and formed picket lines shortly after midnight Monday in the dispute over a new four-year contract. The union’s top negotiator said in a letter to the company that the strike could have been averted had the company made its latest offer sooner.

^BUDGET BATTLE

Congress tries to keep government lights on

WASHINGTON (AP) — The good news in Congress is that it doesn’t look like bitterly polarized lawmakers will stumble into another government shutdown.

But as Democrats controlling the House unveil a stopgap, government-wide spending bill to keep the lights on and pay the troops, there’s scant evidence that power sharing will produce further legislative accomplishments anytime soon.

The House and the Republican-held Senate can’t agree on big issues like infrastructure, guns and health care. They also can’t agree on lower-tier items that typically pass by wide margins, such as short-term extensions of the federal flood insurance program and the Export-Import Bank, which helps finance export deals important to large manufacturers.

^CHINA-US-TRADE

Chinese envoy going to US to prepare for trade talks

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese Cabinet official is going to Washington on Wednesday to prepare for trade negotiations.

Today’s announcement follows conciliatory gestures by both sides ahead of the October talks on their fight over trade and technology, which threatens to dampen global economic growth.

The official Xinhua (shihn-wah) News Agency says the deputy finance minister, Liao Min, will lead a delegation to Washington to “pave the way” for the 13th round of negotiations but gave no details of their agenda.

Beijing announced Friday it will lift punitive tariffs on American soybeans. That followed President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone a tariff hike on Chinese imports. But there has been no sign of progress on the core issues in their sprawling dispute.

^CHINESE-INDUSTRY REFORM

World Bank urges China to open tech industries

BEIJING (AP) — The World Bank and a Chinese Cabinet agency have urged Beijing to roll back plans for government-led technology development that are fueling a tariff war with Washington.

The appeal today comes in a report on technology industries as “new drivers” for China’s economy that was commissioned three years ago, before the trade war erupted.

It urges Beijing to open markets and reduce subsidies and government involvement in technology industries that it says might hamper development instead of promoting it.

The report makes no mention of the trade war, but Washington, Europe, Japan and other trading partners cite the same policies as violations of Beijing’s free-trade commitments.

^TAIWAN-POLITICS-TERRY GOU

Former Foxconn chief abandons run for Taiwan presidency

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former Foxconn CEO Terry Gou (goh) has given up on making a bid for Taiwan’s presidency.

Gou announced his decision in a statement late Monday, one day before a deadline to register for the race.

In a video message Tuesday, he cited a bad election atmosphere, blaming personal and factional interests for dividing society.

He said he couldn’t bear to see his supporters being bullied.

Gou’s possible candidacy threatened to divide the opposition Nationalist Party. He lost the party primary in July but retained support among many party members. He resigned from the party last week in what was seen as a precursor to an independent run.

He stepped down earlier this summer as head of Foxconn, a major contract manufacturer of electronics including the iPhone.

^PAPA JOHN’S-SCHNATTER DONATIONS

Pizza company increases gift to historically black college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s pizza has increased the funds it is giving to a historically black college.

News outlets report the Louisville, Kentucky-based company’s offer of $20,000 fell through after Papa John’s disgraced founder John Schnatter had announced he was making a $1 million donation to the school.

Simmons College President Kevin Cosby said he was told by company executives the scholarship funds would be revoked because of Schnatter’s donation. But the company said the college declined the funds.

On Monday, Papa John’s executive Marvin Boakye sent the school $30,000 to provide $2,000 scholarships to 15 students. Boakye said he was “pleased we were able to resolve our breakdown in communication.”

Schnatter lost control of Papa John’s amid backlash for using the N-word while blaming poor sales on NFL player protests.

^CBS CREDIT UNION-EMBEZZLEMENT

CBS credit union manager gets 14 years for $40M embezzlement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former manager of a credit union that served employees of the CBS television network has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for a two-decade embezzlement scheme that drained $40 million from the institution and forced it into insolvency.

Edward Rostohar pleaded guilty to bank fraud in May. The 62-year-old admitted he used the money to fund a gambling habit, buy luxury cars and watches, and travel by private jet. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said Monday that Rostohar paid his wife a $5,000 weekly allowance and took trips with “women half his age.”

The charges were announced in March, on the same day that the CBS Employees Federal Credit Union ceased operations. Its assets were assumed by University Credit Union in Los Angeles.

