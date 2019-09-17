^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Energy stocks drop as oil falls

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are treading water in midday trading on Wall Street as energy companies drop while less-riskier sectors of the market rise. Oil prices are down more than 5% after surging over 14% yesterday following a weekend attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Oil producers such as Marathon Oil fell.

Household product makers and health care companies were among the gainers. Procter & Gamble and Merck rose more than 1%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.80% today from 1.84% Monday.

^FEDERAL RESERVE-FUNDS RATE

Fed takes action to control short-term interest rates

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has carried out $53 billion in transactions known as repurchase agreements today as a way to relieve upward pressure on interest rates in overnight money markets.

Economists do not see the action as a signal about where the Fed plans to move its key policy rate, known as the federal funds rate, but rather as a technical exercise to keep the rate in the range set by the central bank.

The Fed is expected to cut this benchmark rate for a second time this year at its meeting this week.

The target for the funds rate, which is the interest rate banks pay each other for overnight loans, currently stands in a range of 2% to 2.25% after a quarter-point cut in July.

^GENERAL MOTORS-UAW STRIKE

Talks set to carry on but no deal yet in UAW strike vs GM

DETROIT (AP) — Roughly 49,000 United Auto Workers are still on strike at General Motors.

Talks were to resume today after a pause overnight, but there’s no end to the walkout that has brought to a standstill more than 50 factories and parts warehouses. Workers left factories and formed picket lines shortly after midnight Monday in the dispute over a new four-year contract.

One of the issues the union is fighting against is GM’s two-tier wage scale in which new employees are paid less and have fewer benefits.

GM worker Paul Kane in South Lyon, Michigan says, GM workers gave up pay raises and made other concessions to keep the automaker afloat during its 2009 trip through bankruptcy protection. Kane says, “Now it’s their turn to pay us back.”

^PURDUE BANKRUPTCY

Purdue Pharma begins Chapter 11 bankruptcy journey

NEW YORK (AP) — The drug company that makes OxyContin gets its day in court today in a federal bankruptcy court in White Plains, New York.

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday, in the first step to reimbursing state and local governments for the cleanup of damage done by opioids and powerful prescription painkillers. These drugs have been blamed for more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two decades.

Purdue says it would provide $10 billion to $12 billion, and two dozen states have signed on to the settlement plan along with key lawyers who represent many of the 2,000-plus local governments suing Purdue. But other states have come out strongly against it.

^WEWORK-IPO

Detour on the road to WeWork IPO

NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork is pushing back its public debut with investor confidence in the office share company once valued at around $47 billion appearing to grow shaky.

Wall Street had expected WeWork to begin a road show to market its shares as early as next week. The company said recently that those shares would be listed on the Nasdaq.

In a blistering hot year for IPOs, the New York company appears to be having difficulty generating investor enthusiasm.

WeWork lost $1.61 billion last year while bringing in $1.82 billion in revenue.

In a prepared statement, the company says it expects to go public by the end of the year.

^INDUSTRIAL PRODUTION

US factory production rose at healthy pace in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — Factory output increased in August at a solid clip, reversing a sharp drop in July, as production of metals, machinery and chemicals all rose.

The Federal Reserve says manufacturing production climbed 0.5% last month, after a 0.4% drop in July.

Manufacturers have been hit this year by the U.S.-China trade war, which has raised their costs and curtailed their exports. Manufacturing output fell in the first two quarters of this year. Its first time that’s happened since 2016. In the past 12 months, factory output has fallen 0.4%.

Industrial production, which includes manufacturing, mining and utilities, rose 0.6% in August. Mining output jumped 1.4%, partly because oil and gas drilling rebounded after Hurricane Barry shut down production in July. Utility output rose 0.6%.

^KRAFT-HEINZE-SHARES-SOLD

Kraft Heinz shares fall after key investor dumps holdings

NEW YORK (AP) _ Kraft Heinz Co. shares are sliding after one of the company’s top investors sold 25 million shares. 3G Capital _ a Brazilian private equity firm _ reduced its stake in the company by 9%, but remains the company’s second-largest shareholder.

3G partnered with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to combine Kraft and Heinz in 2015.

The maker of Heinz ketchup, Jell-O and Velveeta cheese has struggled with competition from store brands and consumers’ migration to healthier, less-processed foods. Berkshire chief Warren Buffett has said his firm overpaid for Kraft.

Earlier this year, the company slashed the value of its Oscar Meyer and Kraft brands by $15.4 billion. It also restated financial results after an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kraft Heinz shares fell 4% to $28.43 in morning trading.

^NBC-PEACOCK

NBC’s ‘Peacock’ streaming service to launch in April

NEW York (AP) _ Comcast’s NBCUniversal says its upcoming streaming service will be called Peacock, in an homage to NBC’s logo, and will be the home for some of the company’s most popular shows, including “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office” and “30 Rock.”

That means “Parks and Rec” as well as “The Office” will be leaving Netflix. Peacock will also have original TV shows and movies.

Peacock will launch in April and will have ads.

NBCUniversal has not yet announced a price.

^TRUMP-FORMER LOBBYISTS

Trump’s Cabinet has had more ex-lobbyists than Obama or Bush

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Despite a campaign promise to drain the swamp, a review by the political money web site Open Secrets says that President Donald Trump has named more former lobbyists to Cabinet-level posts in less than three years, than his most recent predecessors did in eight.

The amount spent in 2019 on lobbying the U.S. government is on pace to match or exceed last year’s total of $3.4 billion, the most since 2010, according to the review. Trump has also pulled in hefty contributions from industries with business before his administration, and his hotel near the White House has been a magnet for lobbyists and foreign interests since he was elected.

The review was limited to the Trump, Obama and Bush administrations because prior to 1995 there was no central database of federal lobbying registrations and the law was hazy about who was supposed to register.

^ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Research group says AI surveillance expanding worldwide

WASHINGTON (AP) _ A research group says a growing number of countries are following China’s lead in deploying artificial intelligence to track citizens.

The Carnegie (kahr-NAY’-gee) Endowment for International Peace says at least 75 countries are actively using AI tools such as facial recognition for surveillance.

The list of countries where some form of AI surveillance is used includes liberal democracies such as the United States and France as well as more autocratic regimes.

Tuesday’s report from the group says Chinese tech companies led by Huawei (WAH’-way) are supplying much of the AI surveillance to countries around the world. Other companies such as Japan’s NEC Corporation and U.S.-based IBM, Palantir and Cisco are also major international providers of AI surveillance tools.

The report doesn’t distinguish between legitimate and unlawful or harmful uses of digital surveillance.

^BREXIT

Legal battle before British Supreme Court, Dutch king issues Brexit ‘profit warning’

LONDON (AP) _ While a legal battle plays out at Britain’s Supreme Court on the legality of suspending Parliament, the leader of the European Parliament’s biggest party group says no progress is being made in Brexit talks, around six weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union.

The president of the center-right European People’s Party bloc, Manfred Weber, says “there is no progress. Absolutely, it’s clear.”

He described Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (zhahn-KLOHD’ YUN’-kur) and the EU’s Brexit negotiator in Luxembourg yesterday as “a missed opportunity.”

^HONG KONG-BUDWEISER

World’s top brewer revives listing plans, halves IPO size

HONG KONG (AP) — AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer that produces Budweiser and Corona, has revived plans to list its Asian business in Hong Kong but halved the size of its initial public offering.

The move comes two months after it temporarily shelved plans to raise $9.8 billion in what would have been the world’s biggest IPO this year, citing market conditions due to prolonged, sometimes violent protests in Hong Kong.

The company’s Asian subsidiary, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, said today that it will offer nearly 1.3 million shares for sale, for between 27 and 30 Hong Kong dollars each, raising up to $4.8 billion.

