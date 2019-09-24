^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares edge higher as China-US trade talks planned

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares edged higher in Asia today after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that China-U.S. trade talks were due to resume in two weeks’ time.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.8% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2%.

In Hong Kong the Hang Seng index gained 0.3% after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told reporters she hoped a “town hall” dialogue this week might be a step forward in the “long journey” to reconciliation after weeks of sometimes violent protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

On Wall Street Monday, the S&P 500 index slipped less than 0.1% to 2,991.78 and the Dow Jones Industrial average picked up 0.1%, to 26,949.99. The Nasdaq fell 0.1% to 8,112.46 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 0.1%, to 1,558.25.

^BOEING PLANE-CRASHES

FAA chief seeks support for agency’s review of Boeing jet

UNDATED (AP) _ The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is defending his agency’s approval of a troubled Boeing plane while leaving open the possibility of changing how the agency certifies aircraft.

Stephen Dickson made the comments Monday in Montreal, where he and other top FAA officials briefed aviation regulators from around the world on the agency’s review of changes that Boeing is making to the 737 Max. The FAA said a senior Boeing official also gave a technical briefing. Dickson, who was sworn in last month, said again that the FAA has no timetable for considering Boeing’s changes to the Max.

The grounding of the plane has increased scrutiny around the FAA’s oversight of companies it regulates, Dickson said. He said FAA took the same thorough approach.

^GENERAL MOTORS STRIKE

GM strike in 2nd week: Some progress but no end in sight

NEW YORK (AP) — The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.

Bargainers met all weekend and returned to talks Monday. Talks continued even as GM accused picketers in Tennessee of blocking traffic, placing screws and nails on public roads, harassing motorists and damaging vehicles.

The company detailed its complaints before a local judge approved a temporary restraining order Sunday barring certain unruly behavior at the Spring Hill factory complex, which makes engines and SUVs.

Court documents say about 100 nonunion salaried GM employees and contractors remain working at the plant so it can resume normal operations when the strike ends. GM is also shipping 1,000 finished vehicles ordered by customers via commercial haulers. The company says safety and security are the highest priority and a minority of picketers was unlawful.

^NISSAN-GHOSN-SEC SETTLEMENT

Nissan paying $15M, Ghosn $1M to settle US fraud charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nissan will pay $15 million and former chairman Carlos Ghosn (gohn) will pay $1 million to settle allegations by U.S. regulators that they hid more than $140 million of Ghosn’s retirement benefits from investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday the settlement of civil fraud charges with the major Japanese automaker and its former chairman, who also will be barred for 10 years from serving as an officer or director of a public company. Ghosn, 65, is awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges in a criminal case.

^PAPER MILL-ARKANSAS

Air permit approved for Chinese paper mill in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas environmental officials have approved an air permit for a Chinese company’s $1.8 billion paper mill that has been delayed by President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved the permit for Sun Paper’s mill in Arkadelphia. It sets emissions limits for the facility.

The plant will produce liner board for cardboard boxes.

Sun Paper Consultant Ray Dillon says design engineering can now begin, but a construction date hasn’t been set. The project was first announced in 2016. Dillon says it will be further delayed unless the trade dispute is resolved.

^APPLE-MACPRO ASSEMBLY

Apple keeps Mac Pro assembly in Texas after tariff relief

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple will continue manufacturing its Mac Pro computers in Texas after the Trump administration approved its request to waive tariffs on certain parts imported from China.

The commitment announced Monday clears up several months of uncertainty while Apple mulled shifting production of the Mac Pro from an Austin, Texas, plant where it has been assembling the high-end computer since 2013. In late June, The Wall Street Journal reported Apple was on the verge of shifting the Mac Pro’s assembly line to a factory near Shanghai.

But Apple apparently had a change of heart after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative agreed to waive tariffs on the Mac Pro parts made in China. Those tariffs could have made the $6,000 Mac Pro even more expensive.

^SAMSUNG-FOLDING PHONE

Samsung’s folding phone hits the US

NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung’s folding phone is finally hitting the U.S.

Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a screen that folds together like a book, on Friday. There will be an AT&T version as well as an unlocked version sold at Best Buy and Samsung stores.

The South Korean tech giant had put the Galaxy Fold’s launch on hold for months after reviewers encountered problems with the device’s innovative folding screen. Some reviewers peeled back a protective layer meant to stay on the screen, other devices flickered and turned black.

The nearly $2,000 phone launched on Sept. 6 in South Korea and Sept. 18 in France, Germany and Britain, with versions for next generation 5G networks available in the latter two countries. The U.S. phone does not support 5G.

^INTERNET FROM SPACE

Can a new space race connect the world to the internet?

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a 21st century space race: Amazon, SpaceX and others are competing to get into orbit and provide internet to the Earth’s most remote places.

And like the last century’s battle for space supremacy that was triggered by the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik 1, this one involves satellites. Thousands of them.

More than a dozen companies have asked U.S. regulators for permission to operate constellations of satellites that provide internet service. Not all are aimed at connecting consumers, but some have grand and global ambitions. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says the goal is “broadband everywhere.”

With half the world’s population — more than 3 billion people — not using the internet, it’s a huge potential market.

^EUROPE-GOOGLE

EU top court rules in favor of Google on search engine issue

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court says Google doesn’t have to extend the EU’s “right to be forgotten” rules to its search engines globally.

The European Court of Justice ruled today that there “is no obligation under EU law for a search engine operator” to extend beyond the EU member states the court’s 2014 ruling that people have the right to control what appears when their name is searched online.

It said, however, that a search engine operator must put measures in place to discourage internet users from going outside the EU to find that information.

The case highlights the need to balance data privacy and protection concerns against the public’s right to know. It also raises questions about how to enforce differing jurisdictions when it comes to the borderless internet.

^NETHERLANDS-STARBUCKS

EU court: Dutch tax deal with Starbucks is not state aid

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A European Union court has overturned a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between the Dutch government and Starbucks amounted to illegal state support for the coffee giant.

In 2015, the Commission ruled that the Netherlands gave tax advantages to Starbucks. That led to Dutch authorities recovering 25.7 million euros from the coffee giant.

Both the Netherlands and Starbucks appealed the decision.

In a ruling Tuesday, the General Court of the European Union says the EU’s executive commission “was unable to demonstrate the existence of an advantage in favor of Starbucks.”

The Commission can appeal against today’s judgment.

