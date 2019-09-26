^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed after Trump trade deal remark

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were flat to lower today after President Donald Trump suggested a costly tariff war with China could be resolved soon.

Markets in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong rose in early trading but gave up their gains by midday. Shanghai declined as traders took profits ahead of a weeklong holiday.

U.S. stocks rebounded Wednesday after Trump told reporters China wants “to make a deal very badly” and it “could happen sooner than you think.”

“Investors have been ‘trade war’ bearish for so long that any sliver of optimism is cheered,” said Stephen Innes of AxiTrader in a report.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.1% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 4.6 points. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7%. Traders took profits before trading halts next week for the National Day holiday following an extended rise in prices, especially for tech stocks.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.6% to 2,984.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 26,970.71. The Nasdaq climbed 1.1% to 8,077.38.

^CENSUS-INCOME INEQUALITY

Census: Inequality grew, including in heartland states

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The gap between the haves and have-nots in the United States grew last year.

The U.S. Census Bureau says an index that measures income inequality in the U.S. increased from 2017 to 2018.

The increase in income inequality comes as two Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are pitching a “wealth tax” on the nation’s richest citizens as a way to reduce wealth disparities.

States that had statistically significant gains in inequality last year were Alabama, Arkansas, California, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Texas and Virginia.

The data released today comes from the bureau’s American Community Survey program.

^VAPING ILLNESSES-MARIJUANA INDUSTRY

High-flying marijuana vapes take hit from health scare

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Vaping products are taking a hit as health experts scramble to determine what’s causing a mysterious lung disease.

More than 500 people have gotten ill, and nine have died after smoking vapes.

Vaping products have been one of the fastest-growing segments of the United States’ legal marijuana industry. But the scare caused a 15% decline in market share for vapes.

Industry analyst firm New Frontier Data says states like Oregon and New Mexico saw more than a 60% drop in vape market share.

Experts say the crisis won’t stop marijuana legalization but will mean tighter regulation overall.

Public health officials haven’t pinpointed any one substance or product that’s to blame.

Many patients say they used vapes containing marijuana oil, but some patients say they smoked nicotine-only vapes.

^MARIJUANA BANKING

US House passes bill giving pot businesses access to banking

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry.

The bill passed 321-103 on the strength of near-unanimous support from Democrats. Republicans split on it.

Thirty-three states have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, but the federal prohibition on the drug has made it difficult for businesses to get bank accounts, loans and other financial services. Many have relied on cash, making them potential robbery targets.

Supporters of the banking bill, including Democratic Reps. Denny Heck of Washington and Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, characterized it as a public safety measure. The bill’s prospects in the Senate are uncertain, but supporters said the amount of Republican support in the House was a good sign.

^BOEING PLANE-HEARING

Lawmaker urges FAA to consider pilots’ skills globally

UNDATED (AP) _ A key lawmaker is calling on U.S. regulators to take into consideration the skill level of pilots around the world and not just the United States when making improvements to Boeing’s grounded airplane.

Rep. David Price, D-N.C., also said Wednesday he wants assurances that the Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing its practice of delegating some work to employees of aircraft manufacturers. Price chairs a House subcommittee that approves FAA funding.

Daniel Elwell, the No. 2 official in FAA, agreed during a hearing that the agency needs to consider that planes certified in the U.S. fly all over the world.

Pilot skills and training have emerged as key issues in the investigations of deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max airliner in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

^SAM’S CLUB-HEALTH CARE

Walmart’s Sam’s Club launches health care pilot to members

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost.

Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states.

The move comes as health care costs place a growing strain on the budgets of many families and individuals, even those that have coverage.

^DISNEY RESORTS-SHAKE-UP

Shake-up in the leadership of Disney theme park resorts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There’s been a shake-up in the leadership of the Disney theme park resorts.

The head of the Disneyland Resort in California is heading to Florida to take the top position at Walt Disney World.

Josh D’Amaro will take over leadership of Disney World starting in November. He is replacing George Kalogridis, who is becoming president of segment development and enrichment and will focus on developing business initiatives.

Rebecca Campbell, a two-decade veteran of the Walt Disney Co., most recently in London, is taking the top spot at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

The company also says the leader of Disney parks and resorts in Asia, Michael Colglazier, is adding Disneyland Paris to his portfolio. He will become president and managing director of Disney Parks International.

^JAPAN-US-TRADE-AUTOS

Japan govt welcomes pact, automakers urge more effort

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automakers have urged government officials to do more to improve their business environment after their government signed a trade deal with the U.S. that only kept auto tariffs unchanged.

Japanese and U.S. leaders signed a trade agreement that would allow more American imports into Japan and reduce the U.S. trade deficit.

Japanese automakers were hoping to see auto tariffs eliminated, but Japan could only keep them at 2.5% and a promise for no more for now.

Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara invited heads of automakers to a meeting Thursday after the agreement was signed to gain their understanding.

Toyota Motor Co. president Akio Toyoda urged government to do more, citing harsh business environment.

Sugawara said the deal would help assure free and fair trade between the two nations.

^CHINA-PRICEY PORK

China releases more pork from reserve to cool prices

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government is releasing pork from stockpiles for the second time this month to help cool surging prices ahead of next week’s celebration of the Communist Party’s 70th anniversary in power.

The government says it will auction off 10,000 tons of pork, the country’s staple meat.

The price of pork has soared almost 50% from a year ago due to a devastating outbreak of African swine fever that killed or prompted authorities to destroy vast numbers of pigs.

That is a sour political note for the ruling party, which bases its claim to power in part on improved living standards over three decades of market-style economic reforms.

The disease that is fatal and very contagious for pigs does not harm humans. It has spread to many Asian countries.

^NETHERLANDS-ABN AMRO

Dutch bank ABN AMRO in money laundering investigation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch bank ABN AMRO says it is under investigation for possible breaches of the Netherlands’ money laundering and terrorism financing legislation.

The bank announced the probe in a short statement Thursday and said it will cooperate fully with investigators.

Earlier this year, ABN AMRO revealed that the Dutch central bank had ordered it to check all of its retail customers for possible financial crimes as part of a government crackdown.

A year ago, Dutch bank ING, paid 775 million euros to settle a case linked to its failure to adequately prevent money laundering.

