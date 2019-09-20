Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US envoy meets Israel’s embattled PM to discuss peace plan

September 20, 2019 8:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. envoy to the Middle East has met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu days after elections that left the Israeli leader’s political future in doubt.

Netanyahu suffered an apparent setback when he and his allies failed to secure enough seats for a narrow, right-wing majority coalition. The centrist Blue and White party, which won the most seats, has demanded that Netanyahu step aside to address his expected indictment on a series of corruption charges.

On Friday he met with Jason Greenblatt, the architect of the Trump administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan, which has raised widespread skepticism and has already been dismissed by the Palestinians. Greenblatt announced earlier this month that he would be leaving the administration in the coming weeks.

Neither Netanyahu nor Greenblatt delivered public remarks.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year