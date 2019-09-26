Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US hits Cuba’s Raul Castro, family with travel ban

September 26, 2019 1:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing a travel ban on former Cuban President Raul Castro and his immediate family for human rights abuses.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a statement released Thursday that Castro and his four children will be hit with the ban. He says it is in response to “gross human rights abuses” in Cuba and supporting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in his crackdown on the opposition.

Castro is no longer president of Cuba but remains at the top of the Cuban Communist Party, which Pompeo says is guilty of arbitrarily detaining thousands of people, including more than 100 political prisoners

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches