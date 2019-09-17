Listen Live Sports

Virginia Democrats see surge in campaign fundraising

September 17, 2019 10:33 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats are outraising Republicans in the lead up to a closely watched legislative election.

New campaign finance reports show House Democratic candidates have $1 million more cash on hand than House Republicans candidates. That’s according to analysis by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project of candidate fundraising for July and April.

House Republicans previously held a narrow cash advantage at the end of June.

The new reports show candidates in both parties are receiving huge donations from special interest groups and wealthy out-of-state individuals.

Just four states are having legislative elections this year, and Virginia is the only one where Democrats have a chance of flipping control of the statehouse. Republicans currently have slim majorities in both the state House and the state Senate.

