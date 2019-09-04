Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia gov picks panel to remove discriminatory laws

September 4, 2019 5:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has named nine people to a new commission designed to eliminate Jim Crow-era discriminatory language in state laws and regulations.

Northam announced Tuesday that he was appointing Norfolk Circuit Court Chief Judge Jerrauld Jones, former Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring, Chief Deputy Attorney General Cynthia Hudson and others to the commission.

The commission was inspired by legislation passed earlier this year that eliminated an exemption in state law that said certain jobs traditionally held by African Americans, including ushers and doormen, didn’t have to pay minimum wage.

The commission is set to have its first meeting next week and issue a report in November.

Advertisement

Northam pledged to focus on addressing Virginia’s history of racial inequity after a blackface scandal nearly forced him from office in February.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia