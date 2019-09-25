Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

W.Va. governor’s companies ordered to pay $35M in lawsuit

September 25, 2019 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay $35 million over a lawsuit accusing them of violating a mining contract.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove in Kentucky on Monday ordered the Kentucky Fuel Corp. and the James C. Justice Cos. to pay the sum.

The lawsuit was filed by the New London Tobacco Market and Five Mile Energy. They are accusing the Justice companies of failing to pay mining royalty payments and retainer fees.

The ruling includes roughly $17 million in damages, $17 million for royalties and $1 million in retainer fees.

Advertisement

A lawyer for Justice’s companies says they plan to appeal the judge’s ruling.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches