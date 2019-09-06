Where people found jobs: Business services and governments

Job gains accelerated last month in construction, business services and governments — three bright spots that helped offset weaker hiring in other sectors.

Professional and business services led the way, adding 37,000 jobs. This sector includes such categories as computer systems design, consulting, business management and administrative support.

Governments added 34,000 jobs in August, driven largely by the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 Census. Excluding all government hiring, businesses added just 96,000 jobs, the fewest since May. Construction rebounded during the month, adding 14,000 positions after having lost 2,000 in July.

Mining lost 5,600 jobs in August and has shed 12,000 jobs since May. Losses also accelerated in retail, driven by general merchandise stores, which include department stores, warehouse clubs and supercenters.

Advertisement

Overall, U.S. employers added a modest 130,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, the Labor Department said.

Industry (change from previous month) August 2019 July 2019 Past 12 months Construction 14,000 -2,000 177,000 Manufacturing 3,000 4,000 138,000 Retail -11,100 -5,100 -83,700 Transportation, warehousing -500 -300 121,800 Information (Telecom, publishing) 0 0 200 Financial services 15,000 20,000 111,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 37,000 36,000 449,000 Education and health 32,000 71,000 573,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 12,000 -3,000 317,000 Government 34,000 28,000 97,000 Source: Labor Department

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.