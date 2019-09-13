Listen Live Sports

Woman pleads guilty in Alabama to financing terror

September 13, 2019
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A woman accused of trying to help al-Qaeda has pleaded guilty in Alabama to a charge of concealing terrorism financing.

Federal prosecutors say Alaa Mohd Abusaad entered the plea Friday during a hearing in federal court in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities arrested the one-time University of Alabama student last year. Court documents show Abusaad communicated over messaging programs with a person she didn’t know was an undercover FBI employee.

A statement from prosecutors shows she gave instructions on how to send money to the mujahedeen and included the comment: “You can’t have war without weapons.” Authorities say she also put the FBI in touch with someone who could get money to al-Qaeda.

A criminal information against the woman was filed Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

