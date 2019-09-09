Listen Live Sports

WV pol charged after anger over racist signs turns physical

September 9, 2019 2:57 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia lawmaker has been charged for kicking a door into a statehouse staffer and elbowing a legislator because he was mad about racist signs at the Capitol.

A criminal complaint filed Friday in Charleston charges Democratic Del. Mike Caputo with misdemeanor battery for the incident in March.

Caputo has admitted to kicking the door because he was upset about a display on “WV GOP Day” that falsely linked U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Omar is one of the first Muslim congresswomen ever elected.

Police say Caputo hit the staffer with the door then pushed Del. Sharon Malcolm with his elbow. The complaint says Malcolm wasn’t initially hurt but that she’s since experienced pain.

Caputo didn’t return a voicemail.

