2 Dems who broke ranks on impeachment decry partisan process

October 31, 2019 2:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Only two Democrats broke ranks to oppose the House resolution that sets ground rules for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Freshman Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and 15-term veteran Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota both complained that the process so far has been overly partisan and is further dividing the country.

The Democratic-controlled House approved the package by a 232-196 vote, with all Republicans against.

Peterson is one of the most conservative Democrats in the House. He says he has “serious concerns” with how impeachment has unfolded, with a series of closed-door depositions conducted by three House committees.

Van Drew is a former state legislator. He says that without bipartisan support, the impeachment inquiry will further divide the country and ultimately fail in the GOP-led Senate.

