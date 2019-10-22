Listen Live Sports

22 Indonesian militants arrested after minister attacked

October 14, 2019 8:10 am
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian police official says at least 22 suspected militants plotting bombings and other attacks have been arrested in a new counterterrorism crackdown since last week’s brazen assault by a knife-wielding militant couple who wounded the country’s top security minister in a western province.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told a news conference Monday that the police’s elite anti-terror squad, known as Densus 88, seized 10 homemade pipe bombs, chemicals for use in explosives, airsoft guns, knives, documents on planned attacks, jihadist books, laptops and cellphones in separate raids. Police are hunting other militants.

Chief security minister Wiranto, a local police chief and a third man were wounded in the attack by the couple in Banten province. Wiranto is recovering in a hospital and police are interrogating the couple.

